Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: County's COVID-19 status remains at 'moderate'

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 11:27 a.m.

Across the state, 1,905,908 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 228,748 positive results and 5,789 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Yavapai County has tested 46,833 residents with 2,747 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 86 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY STATUS

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) updated its School and Business Reopening Dashboards. ADHS still lists Yavapai County’s status as moderate, with cases per 100,000 at 34, a 3.8% positivity rate, and 3.9% of hospital visits having COVID-like illness.

"Community and business partners, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases in Arizona," YCCHS said in the release. "The actions you take make a difference."

Recommended actions include: 

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. 

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. 

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. 

• Stay home when you are sick. 

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. 

• Wear masks in public settings. 

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 

• If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid attending congregate settings.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

