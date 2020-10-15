OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Horse Fire burning on Prescott National Forest 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt, authorities say
Blaze is spreading; is 5 miles east of Crown King

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 15, 2020 2 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 15, 2020 3:47 PM

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) and other first responders are currently battling a 200-acre Horse Fire, which is 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt and about five miles northwest of Crown King, said PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15.

The fire is spreading quickly through juniper and chaparral vegetation on steep and rugged terrain. Maneely said first-responding firefighters are currently searching for ways to access the fire more easily.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, a "Ready" to evacuate message was sent from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) to affected residents, adding that the fire is in the Waggoner area and making its way toward Crown King.

An update states a “Code Red” message has been sent to Crown King residents, and access to that area is closed. No evacuations have been implemented yet, according Dwight D'Evelyn of the YCSO.

The Sheriff's Office is assisting state fire services regarding the fire. The Forest Service states no structures are threatened at this time.

Smoke from the fire is visible from the Prescott area and has generated numerous phone calls to authorities and the newspaper.

State Forestry is sending multiple resources to assist, including three large air tankers and a helicopter, Maneely said.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier as more information is made available.

photo

The Horse fire is burning approximately 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt and about 5 miles east of Crown King. (PNN Map)

photo

Pictured is the smoke plume progression as seen from Prescott Valley from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

photo

The Horse Fire as seen facing southeast looking towards the Bradshaw Mountains. Taken at 2:45 p.m. on Oct 15, 2020. The fire is burning approximately 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt and about 5 miles east of Crown King. (Joy Jordan/Courtesy)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott-area prescribed burns begin again Friday
Forest sets up new phone line; prescribed burn on the agenda
Forest officials plan burns next week
Pile burning set for April 28 – May 2 in Prescott basin
Forest managers plan burns
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries