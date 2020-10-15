Update: Horse Fire burning on Prescott National Forest 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt, authorities say

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) and other first responders are currently battling a 200-acre Horse Fire, which is 15 miles south of Dewey-Humboldt and about five miles northwest of Crown King, said PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15.

The fire is spreading quickly through juniper and chaparral vegetation on steep and rugged terrain. Maneely said first-responding firefighters are currently searching for ways to access the fire more easily.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, a "Ready" to evacuate message was sent from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) to affected residents, adding that the fire is in the Waggoner area and making its way toward Crown King.

An update states a “Code Red” message has been sent to Crown King residents, and access to that area is closed. No evacuations have been implemented yet, according Dwight D'Evelyn of the YCSO.

The Sheriff's Office is assisting state fire services regarding the fire. The Forest Service states no structures are threatened at this time.

Smoke from the fire is visible from the Prescott area and has generated numerous phone calls to authorities and the newspaper.

State Forestry is sending multiple resources to assist, including three large air tankers and a helicopter, Maneely said.

