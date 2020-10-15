Adoption Spotlight: Siblings Jaylene and Julien

Jaylene and Julien are siblings who truly enjoy spending time together, even if it’s just hanging out and watching movies. Jaylene is smart and very artistic. Julien is sweet and outgoing. They look forward to being a part of a forever family together. Get to know them and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Start online

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process online. To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.