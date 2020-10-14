Tempers flare over water agreements for Deep Well Ranch
Prescott City Council approves amendment to contract
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 14, 2020 8:11 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: