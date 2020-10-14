OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 14
56.0
Oct. 14 COVID-19 update: 12 best strategies to stay healthy this fall and winter

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 11:51 a.m.

Across the state, 1,893,077 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 227,635 positive results and 5,772 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Yavapai County has tested 46,588 residents with 2,738 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 86 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and four PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

12 BEST PREVENTION STRATEGIES

As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 36 states had seen their COVID-19 cases rise by more than 10% in the past week versus the week prior.

"As we leave a chaotic spring and summer behind and head into fall, now is a good time to review the standard—and most recent—advice on how to stay safe," YCCHS said in their release. The agency offers these 12 best COVID-19 prevention strategies to stay healthy this fall and winter:

1-Wear your mask. Wearing a mask covering your mouth and nose can prevent those who have COVID from spreading the virus to others – and recent evidence suggests masks may even benefit the wearer, offering a level of protection against infections. 

2-Stay socially distant. COVID spreads mainly among people who are within 6 feet of one another for a prolonged period (at least 15 minutes). 

3-Keep washing your hands. Washing your hands – and well – remains a key step to preventing COVID infection. 

4-Keep holiday gatherings small. Fall and winter also bring holidays, when many families get together. This year may be a year to get creative and rethink how to celebrate together.   

5-Dine out carefully. Although many restaurants offer outdoor dining, which experts say is a safer option, cooler weather will lead to more indoor dining with more probability of spreading infection. 

6-Travel safely. Before you leave to travel, check to see if the virus is spreading at your destination.  Don’t forget to check the regulations for quarantining or testing at your destination or for when you return home. 

7-Get your flu shot. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Talk to your doctor about finding a vaccine near you. 

8-Know how to differentiate between flu, colds and COVID-19 and seek medical care, if necessary. COVID and the flu can cause fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pain, or body aches, as well as vomiting and diarrhea (though these last two are more common in children). Meanwhile, colds may be milder than the flu and are more likely to involve a runny or stuffy nose. One difference, however, is that COVID-19 is associated with a loss of taste and smell. 

9-Seek routine medical care. You should continue to seek any routine or emergency medical care or treatments you need. Many health centers and doctors are offering telehealth appointments (via video or phone) and most have protocols to minimize risk of exposure to the coronavirus. 

10-Be mindful of your mental health. Experts advise limiting exposure to news if the events of the world are too much right now, practicing mindfulness (even just breathing exercises), eating healthy, and remaining physically active.  Talking with your kids about what they know and how they are doing. 

11-Watch your weight. Focus on eating a healthy diet, incorporating regular exercise, getting good sleep, and finding healthy ways to manage stress. 

12-Keep up the good work. COVID-19 will be with us for a while and with good efforts to continue to follow the public health measures to protect each other, and, hopefully, a successful vaccine in the future, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

