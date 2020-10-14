Obituary: Ellen Sadae Menzies (Osako)

Ellen S. Menzies, 76 of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, due to injuries received in a single-vehicle accident. She was born March 25, 1944. Shortly after birth she relocated to Tooele, Utah, where she attended the local schools.

In 1980, she married the love of her life, Robert L. Menzies, in Reno, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty Osako and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Candy) Osako; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Reynolds;, a niece and a nephew and brother, Gary Osako.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Pine Lakes Community Center, 3707 W. Pine Lakes Drive, Prescott.

