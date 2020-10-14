OFFERS
Community Health Center of Yavapai to host Women’s Health Day Oct. 20

The Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) is hosting a Women’s Health Day — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood CHCY clinics. (Courtesy image)

The Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) is hosting a Women’s Health Day — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood CHCY clinics. (Courtesy image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 14, 2020 6:30 p.m.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) is hosting a Women’s Health Day — a full day for women to complete their annual exams in a single visit.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood CHCY clinics.

Offered services will include:

• Clinical breast exams;

• Mammogram referrals;

• Pelvic exams/pap tests;

• Flu shots;

• Blood pressure testing; and,

• Colorectal cancer screening.

Because of the pandemic, healthcare professionals have seen a drop in the number of people getting routine cancer screenings. But these life-saving screenings are essential to help catch cancers early.

Early-stage cancers are not only easier to treat than later-stage cancers, but the chance of survival is also much higher.

If it’s time for you to come in for your annual screenings, this event provides a safe, one-stop testing environment.

“We’ve never held an event such as this before at CHCY,” the center’s Assistant Director Kevin Goss said. “But it was important that we did because healthcare professionals agree you should not postpone or neglect getting your routine cancer screenings. Therefore, we’re taking extra precautions to provide a safe and comfortable environment for women to complete their annual exams.”

In order to provide a safe exam environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, those extra safety measures include:

1 - Universal mask policy: Everyone at CHCY must wear a mask — from healthcare providers to patients and visitors.

2 - Complete personal protective equipment (PPE): From medical assistants to providers, the entire care team will be using full and proper PPE.

3 - Rigorous sanitation and disinfection protocols: CHCY staff has drastically increased the regular cleaning of every space — especially in high-use areas.

4 - Accessible hand sanitizer: Multiple hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the three clinics.

5 - Physical distancing: Through scheduling and telehealth appointments, CHCY is minimizing the amount of staff and patients in the clinics to reduce the risk of spread.

6 - Temperature screenings: Required upon entrance to all three clinic sites.

“Ladies, this is your day to take care of you,” CHCY stated on its event notice flyer. “The best prevention is early detection.”

The Oct. 20 locations include:

• Prescott — 1090 Commerce Drive;

• Prescott Valley — 3212 N. Windsong Drive; and,

• Cottonwood — 51 Brian Mickelsen Parkway.

All services require an appointment and no walk-ins are accepted. Please call Community Health Center of Yavapai at 928-583-1000 to schedule an appointment today. To learn more about CHCY, visit CHCY.org.

ABOUT CHCY

Community Health Center of Yavapai is a federally qualified health center with locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood, Arizona. It is managed cooperatively by Yavapai County and the Prescott Free Clinic Board of Directors. CHCY welcomes all patients and accepts most major insurance, Medicaid and AHCCCS plans. A sliding fee discount program is available to qualified individuals.

Services include: Primary Care, Dental Care, Behavioral Health, Pediatric and Prenatal Services, Gynecology and Reproductive Health Services, and the Well Woman HealthCheck program.

Tax-deductible contributions made to Prescott Free Clinic allow CHCY to cover the costs of services to patients in need.

