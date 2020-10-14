Church News: Week of Oct. 15, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, there is no need to resubmit each week.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley – “Get Smart,” a course of wisdom in Proverbs — Pastor Terrell encourages us to “Try Again” on Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. In-Person Worship (social distancing) @ 2820 N Pleasant View, PV or online via You Tube, Facebook or live @ www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us as we gather responsibly (masks required) at 8:45 or 10:30 to hear Pastor Dave speak on “Restoration,” when your failure defines you and the love of God draws you back! John 21:1-19. We are a downtown ministry located at 148 S. Marina St.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church welcomes all to worship Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. for online traditional worship at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Indoor worship at 9 and 11 a.m., and new Praise Service at 6 p.m. 735 E. Road 1 South. Face coverings required. Social distancing practiced. Message: “Healing of Multitudes/Disciples Selected.”

Prescott Community Church invites you to livestream worship Sunday, Oct. 18, as Pastor Dave continues his scripturally-based message series on “10 God-Given Strategies for Difficult Times.” Worship can be viewed at 10 a.m. Sunday via pccaz.org or at a later convenient time on the Prescott Community Church channel on YouTube.

As part of our ongoing series on the environment and Environmental Justice, Dale Hudson will speak at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at the 11 a.m. Zoom Service, looking at some of the constitutional, legal and political aspects and ideas behind the Environmental Justice Movement. Join us at www.PUUF.net Sunday Services.

Unity of Prescott – Our Sunday services this week are in-person on a limited, reserved-seat basis only; masks and social distancing required. Call the office to reserve your seat: 928-445-1850. Services are also online, www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message Sunday, Oct. 18, is “Gratitude for Now.”

As we start a new cycle of Torah reading we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, will continue meeting outside Saturday mornings at 10:30, weather permitting. Free 5781 calendars and free 100% cotton masks available. Details, consultations and discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

By God’s presence, power and providence give glory due His name, living in faithful confession and conviction. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. study. “Revelation” study Thursdays, 4 p.m. Online Worship, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Masks, sanitizer, distancing, air purification system are used.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to worship, information at stlukesprescott.church, seating limited, masks and distancing required. New Contemporary Worship Service at noon; for folks at home watch our Eucharist Service live-streaming at 10 a.m. online. Blessings as we celebrate Deacon Kimball Arnold’s 20 years of Ordination!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “And All Became Still: Climate Change and the Pandemic.” Rev. Patty Willis with Patrick Grady will re-affirm our dedication to our planet during these ever-changing times.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship 10 a.m. in Sanctuary (distancing and masks) and Facebook. Come and join us. Food Pantry open to everyone Mondays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to host services online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. Join us online. A free take-out meal is offered on the second and fourth Fridays of each month for folks who are hungry or lonely. Come to the church let us know how many meals you need.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, will be holding its annual bazaar, bake sale and quilt auction. October 23-24 from 9 to 3. Wonderful hand-crafted items on sale for home decorating and gift giving. Light lunch available for purchase. Information: 928-778-9122.

Living Free Fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Come join us!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Willow Hills is open with traditional worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m., and contemporary worship at 11:15. Services are in our air conditioned gym. Sunday School for all ages is available. AWANA Ministry for children is each Sunday at 5 p.m. Willowhills.church.

Sunday worship continues online from our Facebook page or on YouTube, channel “AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott.” Links to both can be found on our website www.aztrinitypres.org. Broadcast of Sunday services on TV has been discontinued.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Prescott United Methodist Church, celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship. “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.