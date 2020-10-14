OFFERS
ADOT to hold Oct. 16 virtual public hearing for 2021-25 tentative five-year program
Comment period runs through Oct. 27

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 1:56 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold an additional public hearing for the revised 2021-25 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program on Friday, Oct. 16, during the monthly State Transportation Board meeting.

The hearing is open to anyone who wishes to speak to the board about what should be included in the 2021-25 five-year program, according to a news release. The public hearing and board meeting will be held online. Meeting details can be found at aztransportationboard.gov.

The State Transportation Board received the newly revised tentative program during its meeting on Sept. 18. The comment period for it also began on Sept. 18 and runs until Oct. 27. The board is expected to vote on the 2021-25 five-year program at its Oct. 27 meeting.

Earlier this year, ADOT conducted its traditional process for the annual update to the five-year program and held a public comment period and two public hearings.

The five-year program was scheduled to be approved by the board during its June meeting. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated impacts on transportation, the board requested more time to obtain the most recent data from the COVID-19 stay-at-home period to evaluate the impact on the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) and how that could affect the program.

Last month, ADOT management presented the latest financial numbers and outlook to the board, along with a revised tentative five-year program, adjusted to reflect current revenue forecasts.

The revised program is available at azdot.gov/tentative5year for review and comment. ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov and by phone at 855-712-8530.

The Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program allocates funding for statewide preservation, modernization and expansion projects. It provides an annual update to ADOT’s lineup of all statewide projects, including both highway and airport components, and must be fiscally constrained.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

