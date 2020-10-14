OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Adoption Spotlight: Elijah

Elijah, a thoughtful and affectionate boy, is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. (Courtesy)

Elijah, a thoughtful and affectionate boy, is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 6:27 p.m.

These are AZ’s children:

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh.

He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subjects.

Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage.

Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Start online

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process online. To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight: Elijah
Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week – Oakley
Adoption Spotlight: Twin brothers Jason and Brian
Pet Focus: Superstar of the Week – Oakley
Miss Kitty's - Mike
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries