Adoption Spotlight: Elijah

These are AZ’s children:

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh.

He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subjects.

Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage.

Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Start online

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster-care process online. To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.