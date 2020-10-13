OFFERS
‘Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo’ to be held virtually Oct. 16

Debbie and Don Stewart, co-founders of Senior Connection. (Senior Connection/Courtesy)

Debbie Stewart Special to the Courier
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 6:49 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:51 PM

When Prescott residents Don and Debbie Stewart unexpectedly stepped into the role of adult child caregivers to an aging parent, they found themselves scrambling for information. “We were trying to make the best decisions for our loved one, while in the midst of a crisis. We had no idea how to find local resources, or even what questions to ask,” says Debbie, Senior Connection CEO and Co-Founder.

As a result of what they learned from their predicament, the Stewarts started the Senior Connection as a single point of resources to help seniors and family caregivers become educated on the issues that affect them, and easily find local companies that provide the products, services and support they need.

One of these resources is the upcoming “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo.” The Expo will feature information booths for nearly 70 participating companies. Due to health and safety concerns, the event will be held virtually via a special Expo website, allowing people to attend from the comfort and safety of their own home. The Expo website will be activated on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and remain active for a full month.

Similar to on-site Expos, you’ll be able to “visit” each booth and learn about each company’s products and services by watching a 30-second or 5-minute video featuring the same friendly faces you would meet if you visited their booth in person. You’ll also be able to print out a copy of their business card and company brochure. At the “Welcome” booth you can learn about the free resources the Senior Connection offers seniors and family caregivers year-round.

Participating companies represent a cross section of Senior services such as Medical and Non-Medical In-Home Care, Independent, Assisted Living & Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Healthcare, Alzheimer’s Disease, Emotional Support and Counseling, Respite Care, Fiduciary, Legal, Financial, Insurance, Hospice, Funeral Planning, Transportation and more.

In addition to visiting the booths, you’ll also be able to go to the “Stage” and watch educational presentations on subjects relating to the challenges of being a senior or caregiver. Topics include: “Maintaining Compassion for Loved Ones During Difficult Times” by Pamela Cregger; “Sensory Stimulation: The Subtle Clues in Recognizing Memory Loss” by Sam Downing, MD; “Defending Against Viral Attack” by Wayne Bennett, DC; “How Our Nervous System Affects Our Ability to Cope” by Susan Drysdale, PhD; “IRA Trusts & the New Secure Act - Retirement Planning” by Chip McLaughlin, P.C.

The Senior Expo website address is SeniorConnectionExpo.us/V-Expo (which will be activated on Oct. 16 at 10am) and the Stewarts look forward to “seeing” you there. There’s no need to register or log in, and there’s no app required. For more information or to be added to the Senior Connection’s notification list, contact Debbie at Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or call 928-778-3747.

