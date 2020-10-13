Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: State says masks playing role in virus decreases

Across the state, 1,883,906 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 226,734 positive results and 5,767 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Yavapai County has tested 46,343 residents with 2,725 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 86 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

ARIZONA FLU UPDATE

Since Sept. 27, the beginning of the 2020-2021 flu season, Arizona has reported three cases – two in Maricopa County and one in Cochise County. YCCHS has held three successful rural flu clinics with almost 300 flu vaccinations, the agency reported in the release.

Flu clinics will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Congress and 1 p.m. in Yarnell.

Seasonal influenza activity in the US remains minimal.

STATE SAYS MASKS PLAYING A ROLE IN COVID DECREASES

For COVID-19, thirteen states set case records over the weekend and Nevada just reported its first patient with a second COVID infection.

According to a report released last week from the CDC and authored by ADHS, Arizona has seen a significant decrease since the summer months due to the mask ordinances by cities and town throughout the state and the governor’s closing of bars, gyms, theaters, water parks and inner-tubing facilities. The report says mitigation measures such as masks, business closures and the state's promotion of social distancing and good hand hygiene may not be the only factors that influenced declining COVID-19 case counts in Arizona. Travel restrictions, measures in neighboring states, and individual choices cannot be ruled out as influencing case counts, the authors write, emphasizing that they did not assess how well Arizonans adhered to COVID-19 mandates and guidance.

According to YCCHS, Arizona's COVID-19 metrics stabilized and declined throughout September, but there has been a recent uptick in hospitalizations.

"It's too early to say whether that increase is a trend," YCCHS said in the release. "What matters now as we head into the winter months and anticipate another surge of COVID-19, is the continued focus on mitigation measures: the use of masks, physical distancing, hand washing and sanitization in public places and at home."

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

CDC Considerations for Wearing Masks

Masks help slow the spread of COVID-19

According to the CDC, masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.

• CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

• Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

• Masks with exhalation valves or vents should NOT be worn to help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others (source control).