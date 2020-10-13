OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: State says masks playing role in virus decreases

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 13, 2020 12:33 p.m.

Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: State says masks playing role in virus decreases

Across the state, 1,883,906 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 226,734 positive results and 5,767 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Yavapai County has tested 46,343 residents with 2,725 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 86 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

ARIZONA FLU UPDATE

Since Sept. 27, the beginning of the 2020-2021 flu season, Arizona has reported three cases – two in Maricopa County and one in Cochise County. YCCHS has held three successful rural flu clinics with almost 300 flu vaccinations, the agency reported in the release.

Flu clinics will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Congress and 1 p.m. in Yarnell.

Seasonal influenza activity in the US remains minimal.

STATE SAYS MASKS PLAYING A ROLE IN COVID DECREASES

For COVID-19, thirteen states set case records over the weekend and Nevada just reported its first patient with a second COVID infection.

According to a report released last week from the CDC and authored by ADHS, Arizona has seen a significant decrease since the summer months due to the mask ordinances by cities and town throughout the state and the governor’s closing of bars, gyms, theaters, water parks and inner-tubing facilities. The report says mitigation measures such as masks, business closures and the state's promotion of social distancing and good hand hygiene may not be the only factors that influenced declining COVID-19 case counts in Arizona. Travel restrictions, measures in neighboring states, and individual choices cannot be ruled out as influencing case counts, the authors write, emphasizing that they did not assess how well Arizonans adhered to COVID-19 mandates and guidance.

According to YCCHS, Arizona's COVID-19 metrics stabilized and declined throughout September, but there has been a recent uptick in hospitalizations.

"It's too early to say whether that increase is a trend," YCCHS said in the release. "What matters now as we head into the winter months and anticipate another surge of COVID-19, is the continued focus on mitigation measures: the use of masks, physical distancing, hand washing and sanitization in public places and at home."

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

CDC Considerations for Wearing Masks

Masks help slow the spread of COVID-19

According to the CDC, masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.

• CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

• Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

• Masks with exhalation valves or vents should NOT be worn to help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others (source control).

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries