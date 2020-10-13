Obituary Notice: Marilyn Jean Mead
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 6:21 p.m.
Marilyn Jean Mead was born March 29, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away Oct. 8, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
