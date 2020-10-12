Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Are the kids all right?

Across the state, 1,876,432 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 226,050 positive results and 5,759 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Oct. 12.

Yavapai County has tested 46,244 residents with 2,709 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 85 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation (PUI), the East campus has two COVID-19 patients and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

ARE THE KIDS ALL RIGHT?

Supporting your teen's mental health through COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, thousands of Arizona teens have turned to Teen Lifeline, a crisis line with teen volunteers as peer counselors. In an average year, calls and texts to the hotline decrease between 30% and 40% over the summer. This year, summertime volume at the hotline went up by 6%, YCCHS reported. A much higher proportion of the contacts have come in by text. Many teens are stuck at home, without enough privacy from their families to make a confidential phone call.

The higher numbers reflect a broader trend of elevated depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder among teens as they cope with the pandemic.

Giving teens the opportunity to identify things they can control in their lives, such as self-care and planning for the future, helps build the skills of adapting to day-to-day challenges. Some of the things they can control, include taking care of their bodies and minds by getting plenty of sleep, eating well and incorporating physical activity into each day. With the usual means of socializing off the table, teens can brainstorm novel ways to connect, whether they're virtual get-togethers or pandemic-safe outings.

In addition, as scientists learn more about COVID-19, it's clear that teens and adults worried about getting sick can protect themselves by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Not only is it the safest choice, but it can bring with it a bonus psychological payoff, as well.

To learn more about Teen Lifeline, visit: teenlifeline.org. The hotline number for teens is 800-248-8336 (TEEN).

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.