Rants & Raves: Oct. 11, 2020

Thank you to the woman at Fry’s on Sept. 30. Once she heard it was my birthday she generously took from her discounted flowers and gave me a bunch of beautiful pink roses. She helped to make my day special!

As far back as you can research, Prescott mayors and city councils have made major errors in their decisions affecting Prescott detrimentally for years to come. This mayor and council are at a crossroads with development and destroying Prescott.

John Stossel’s fact checking article shows what climate change is all about – alarmists who want everyone one to think the sky is falling and, although the column didn’t go into it, what one political party wants to further its cause!

We need to depend on the experts to lead us back to our normal lives. Not Dr. Cara Christ, who does exactly what her boss wants/tells her to do. We need the truth as to what is going on.

Schools should not be requiring the wearing of face masks. God did not make us to wear masks and continuously breathe in our own carbon dioxide. Parents need to speak up; the state does not own our kids.

I believe that so many people forgot or are uninformed about our history. The framers of our constitution were brilliant. They foresaw problems of the future and made decisions to stop them in their tracks. God bless our founding fathers.

Raves for the concert series on the courthouse plaza. Fantastic entertainment. Special thanks to the county supervisors for allowing the extension into September. Sure hope September dates can be added or replace the brutally hot June nights in the future.

I appreciate the warm welcome I received from everyone in Prescott this past weekend. What a pleasure to visit “Everybody’s Hometown.” Great food, great weather, great people!

Driverless cars are in the news again. I do not want to share the road with cars with no driver. It’s risky enough with a driver in the car. Driverless cars simply put a human out of work. Stupid idea.

Mr. Bray’s letter indicates that all people should be like him, and the world doesn’t need people who care about the pain and unfairness suffered by black people for so long. Please, don’t be upset at those who care.

Kudos to the person(s) who trimmed bushes and cut weeds along the east end of Blooming Hills Drive. Very much appreciated – it’s nice to be able to use the whole sidewalk again.

The Electoral College – Time for the letters to the editor regarding the age old topic. Conclusion: Our civics classes have failed us miserably!

Marxism is the core of the BLM/Antifa terrorists and the only reason we have not had rioting and looting is all the Patriots here who have shown it will not be allowed. Cantlon needs to take a breath.

Shouldn’t vindictive behavior be a part of Ten Commandments?

True facts: The coronavirus is not a “hoax”; wear a mask; and don’t listen to anyone from the White House, listen only to the virus doctors.

Thank you to the leaders of the local school districts for choosing the health and safety of students and staff first! Others pack classes full and ignore CDC guidelines to fill $eats ... but tri-city schools put people first. Bravo!

Why do people from the opposite party try to tell me what I believe rather than asking me?

Sadly, way too many ignorant bullies remain in Prescott who continue to behave as though the Second Amendment trumps the First Amendment.

Tom Cantlon’s column stresses 93% of demonstrations are peaceful, like that’s fine! It’s only too obvious that other 7% of non-peaceful disrupters, looters and often violent folks are enough to destroy cities and cost taxpayers a small fortune.

Every day the Courier publishes letters from left-leaners who accuse Trump of everything under the sun often using the same old tired list of “ism” words. All should vote on policy. Those who vote with emotion are uneducated on issues.

Happiest part of last Sunday’s paper: the beautiful 2-page ad deploring hate, oppression, and bigotry here, with hundreds of signatures. Saddest part of last Sunday’s paper: that 80-plus signers felt the need to be “Anonymous,” perhaps fearing retribution.

Eighty-four acres on Verde River going to Prescott National Forest – Wow! That’s wonderful news! Yet another reason to be a supporter for the Trust for Public Lands.

Of course Prop 207 isn’t about whether people should be able to use marijuana. People are already “able” to use marijuana. The question is only whether to keep throwing good money (and lives) after bad pretending you’re doing some good.

Some of the media is sick – celebrating when our president went into the hospital on Friday. When he walked out on Monday, they were upset. Can we believe anything CNN, MSNBC and others say? I think not.

It took “Click it or Ticket” to get people to wear a seatbelt. I wonder if “Mask it or Casket” might work?

I just read a great quote by Will Rogers: “Never miss a good chance to shut up.”

Proposition 207 brings us marijuana for our recreation. I don’t need to recreate that way. I don’t need the pimple-faced slob next to me recreating that way, either. I need him to get a job — and keep it.