Prescott council could decide deadline for ‘parklets’ Tuesday

Between two surveys that have been circulating to gauge the community’s views on the controversial “parklet” issue, more than 1,500 people have already weighed in.

Those views will go to the Prescott City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 13, prior to a possible vote on a deadline date for the outdoor restaurant and bar patios to go away.

The City Council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday: A 9:30 a.m. closed-door executive session; a 2 p.m. study session; and 3 p.m. voting session. All three meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. The public study session and voting session will also be live-streamed on the city’s website at: https://prescott.12milesout.com/live-video.

Topping the voting session agenda is continued discussion and a possible vote on the parklet issue.

The matter stems from a city move this past summer to allow restaurants and bars to construct temporary patios in city rights-of-way (parking spaces) to help offset the impacts from the state’s COVID-19-related restrictions that limited indoor capacity to 50%.

When council members last discussed the matter on Sept. 22, they instructed city staff to return at a later meeting with proposed “sunset dates” for the parklets to go ahead for the year.

Later, the city distributed a survey to gauge the public’s views and to ask for feedback on when the parklets should be taken down for the year.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney reported Thursday, Oct. 8, that the city’s survey had generated 1,350 replies, and that the Prescott Downtown Partnership’s survey on the possible sunset dates had generated 200 replies.

The city’s survey remains open until 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. It is available on the city’s website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov.

Heiney said the response so far has shown considerable public interest. “We’ve been surprised by the number of responses,” he said.

The survey asked for the public’s views on the parklets in general, as well as for input on four possible sunset dates: Nov. 15, Dec. 1, Dec. 15, and Jan. 8.

In other action, the council will:

• At the 2 p.m. study session — Hear a report from Lisa Atkins, commissioner of the Arizona Land Department regarding State Land in Prescott and the surrounding areas.

• At the 3 p.m. voting session — Consider a resolution that would change the timing of the city’s obligation to provide water services to the James Deep Well Ranches #1 and #2 and establish water allocation sources for various uses and correct the boundary map related to water allocation.

According to the council packet, the original agreement with James Deep Well Ranches allocated water included 450 acre feet (AF) granted in 2010; 500 AF when the city received its final decision and order in 2011 and Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) approved the sufficiency of water; and 900 AF reserved for the owner when the city’s Big Chino Water Ranch pipeline project has been constructed and water is being delivered.

Under consideration by the council is a change to combine the 500 and 900 AF, deleting the Big Chino requirement. Also the water would be used solely for residential; non-residential, hospitality and open space/civic development will receive water from the city’s general pool subject to the rules and regulations at the time of development; and this will preclude the owner from requesting city water for any project.

• At the closed-door study session — Discuss a number of issues, including: annual reviews of the city manager, city attorney, and city clerk; the Center for the Future; the development agreement with Granite Dells Estates; negotiations with Arizona Eco Development; and an inter-governmental agreement with Yavapai County.

Citing the confidentiality of executive sessions, Heiney declined to comment on the details of the agenda items, but said several of them likely would go to the council for public discussions at future meetings.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.