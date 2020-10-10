Photo: Long Riders resurrect history

Long Riders, as part of their seventh annual Trail Ride and All Horse Parade on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, visited Watson Lake on their way to downtown Prescott.

According to the group’s website, prescottlongriders.com, 100 years ago Prescott’s parades were cowboys on horses, stagecoaches and wagons, then add in a few gold miners and their mules.

About 40 years ago the city completely discontinued all horse parades through downtown Prescott, the reason was that modern style parades were becoming more popular.

Then one warm day in July about 10 years ago, two old cowboys were sitting at the bar having a few drinks at their local watering hole on Whiskey Row.

They were talking about how parades were now full of trucks, cars and smelled of diesel fuel. So one of the old cowboys said, we need to start our own parade. “What do ya say we go round-up some horses.”