Oct. 10 COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds 894 cases; Yavapai infection rate still below metrics

Arizona health officials on Saturday, Oct. 10, reported 894 additional known COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, increasing the state's totals to 224,978 cases and 5,759 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics reported by the state Department of Health Services remained fairly level.

Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases in Arizona and daily deaths have dropped in the past three weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The average for new cases went from 665 on Sept. 17 to 863 on Thursday while the average for daily deaths went from 19 to 16.

In Yavapai County, according to the ADHS website, added 11 positive cases and one death Saturday to the county’s totals for 2,693 cases of the coronavirus and 85 deaths. The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue reports on weekends; on Friday, YCCHS added 16 cases and no deaths, and accounted for 1,459 recoveries.

In data from The COVID Tracking Project, rolling averages of the positivity rate in Arizona testing has stayed near 6% during the past two weeks; in Yavapai County that rate is 4.6%. One of the metrics for re-opening is positive rate must be below 5%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.