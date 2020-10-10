OFFERS
Obituary: Ruth Lynn Spandl

Ruth Lynn Spandl

Ruth Lynn Spandl

Originally Published: October 10, 2020 5:07 p.m.

Ruth Lynn Spandl was born on Nov. 23, 1949, in San Diego, California. She married the love of her life, Richard Spandl on Dec. 6, 1969. They were together for 50 years, 8 months, 22 days, and had two children together. She went to be with her Lord on Sept. 22, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, after a long and courageous four-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia/Alzheimer’s.

She was a member of St. Germaine Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Prescott Valley. She enjoyed helping others which touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to caring for her own family, she was a foster mom to close to 100 children over 26 years and taught preschool for 16 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cruises, bicycling, outdoor activities, camping, traveling, bunco and fun family time around the pool on Sundays. She loved sunflowers and natures beauty. Her greatest joy and love was being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard Spandl; her daughter and son-in-law, Shauna and Bryan Christiansen of Virginia; her son and daughter-in-law, Brock and Andrea Spandl of Arizona; grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas Christiansen; and grand-dog, Wolfgang Spandl; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Debra D’Arcy of Arizona; and sister, Roni Moore of Idaho.

A viewing will be on held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone wishing to pay their respects at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. A Celebration of Life to follow at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ruth will be privately laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Maggie’s Hospice and Palliative Care Services of Prescott and Arizona Angels Assisted Living Home in Dewey for their support in Ruth’s final days. Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to http://act.alz.org/goto/pvlibrarysupportgroup. Team is PV Library Support Group; Walkers name is Brenda Tillery.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

