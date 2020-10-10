Obituary: Ruth Anne (Aldrich) Butts

Ruth Anne (Aldrich) Butts changed her address from Prescott to Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after a short but devastating battle with cancer. Ruth spent her last days surrounded by family. Ruth was born in Climax Township, Michigan on Dec. 5, 1938, to Amos and Nina Aldrich. She was the youngest of nine children.

Ruth married Richard Butts in 1957. The couple set up their home in Battle Creek, Michigan, and began a family. Ruth was a seamstress and homemaker. In the summer of 1973, they pulled up their roots and their three daughters and moved to Prescott, Arizona. Once here, they opened a fabric shop and began to settle in to the community. The economy turned and Ruth decided to attend Yavapai College in pursuit of a nursing career. Ruth managed to go to school full time, work full time and take care of her family. The dedication paid off in 1977. Ruth worked for Yavapai Community Hospital (later Yavapai Regional Medical Center) for 32 years, starting as a unit secretary and retiring as the Director of Surgery. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse and mentor throughout her career.

If you knew Ruth, you knew her passions included camping, cooking, sewing and gardening. If you were lucky, you may have tasted some of her fresh veggies over the years. She loved her flowers and she loved her hummingbirds. She loved to boat and fish, with Lake Alamo being a favorite spot. Ruth and Richard were campground hosts in retirement, with adventures taking them to several parks in northern and eastern Arizona.

Ruth leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Richard; three daughters, Sherri Reidhead, Tammi (Jimmy) Higgs, and Karen (Benn) Wagner; grandchildren, Mandi (Tom) Storms, Shayla (Chris) Marciano and Brady (Heather) Higgs; greats, Trenton, Shelby, Marc, Parker, Alex, Kolton, Owen, Riley, Madison, Lauren, Jordan; and one great, great-grandchild, Colt.

Thank you to her nephew and his wife, Dan, and Mary Ann Cummings for all their help and support during this trying time. A special thank you to her Hospice team at Maggie’s.

Ruth will be missed beyond words. Her quiet and loving support encouraged not only her family and friends, but many she worked with over the years. She was an amazing woman, full of grit, grace and beauty. We have been so very blessed to have her in our lives for so many years. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.

No funeral services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in remembrance of her life to: Yavapai College Nursing Program – www.yc.edu/ruthbutts.

Information provided by survivors.