Obituary Notice: Viola Louise 'Babe' Moran
Originally Published: October 10, 2020 5:04 p.m.
Viola Louise “Babe” Moran, was born May 16, 1937, in Prescott, Arizona, and passed away Aug. 26, 2020, in Sedona, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 6, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: