Obituary: Mary Joan Saunders

Mary Joan Saunders, 81, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, peacefully in her sleep in Prescott, Arizona. She was a very sweet woman, mother of 4, and 6 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Thank you to Maggie’s Hospice and Welcome Home Group Home Care for taking such good care of her in her final weeks.

