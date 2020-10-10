Obituary: Manuel Leyva Jr.
Originally Published: October 10, 2020 5:10 p.m.
Manuel Leyva Jr., 87 years of Prescott, Arizona, born March 17, 1933, in Drake, Arizona, passed away on July 12, 2020, in Prescott.
A Funeral Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
