Obituary: Jerry Don Christopherson

Jerry Don Christopherson was called home on Oct. 5, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1937, to Harold and Hulda Christopherson in Bagdad, Arizona.

He is survived by his brothers, Dennis and Arden Christopherson; his children, Wade, Mike, Alan and Julie; as well as their mother, Sharon Christopherson.

He is survived also by his grandchildren, Gary Wayne, Gara, Bridget, Janelle, Josie, Jayce, Joey, Jordan, Brance, Brea, Alexis; and great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

His passion was pitching and playing fast pitch softball for the Skull Valley Skunks, which was a very popular sport in Prescott in his earlier years. Jerry was a rancher for most of his life and enjoyed hunting, roping, and being outdoors. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play ball and attended every game for as long as he could.

There will be a graveside service for him at the Skull Valley Cemetery on Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.