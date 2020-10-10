Obituary: Jack W. Suderman

Jack W. Suderman went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 7, 2020. Jack was born Feb. 25, 1943. He died in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; two sons, Wes and Carl; and five grandchildren.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., outside at his son’s home, 6241 E. Windstone Trail, Cave Creek, AZ 85331.

Information provided by survivors.