Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 10
Obituary: Dorothy Ruth Patton

Dorothy Ruth Patton

Dorothy Ruth Patton

Originally Published: October 10, 2020 5:12 p.m.

Dorothy Ruth Patton, age 91, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, with her daughters, Kristie Kellerhals and Sherry Hammes by her side. She was born in Hazel, South Dakota, on April 29, 1929, to Pirley and Ruth (Rankin) Woodhouse.

In addition to Kristie and Sherry, Dorothy is also survived by her children, Sandra Kerian, Diane Bebee, Laurie Hubinger and Roger Grimes; her siblings, Ronald and Donald Woodhouse and Arla (Nyle) Crandall; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbie Handley, on March 9, 2020; and her brother, Howard Woodhouse.

Her passion was hosting the annual family holiday dinner and baking cookies and candies that everyone craved. She was befriended and loved by everyone she met.

Private services will be held at Memory Garden Memorial Park in Brea, California. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dorothy’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

