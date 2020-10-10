Letter: Respect our military
Editor:
I am a widow of a man who spent almost 25 years in the Navy — saw war, came up the ranks and passed away a little over four years ago. He retired at CWO-4 /E-9.
I am so glad he is not here to see what the “Commander-in-Chief” is saying about the military. He and many other military men and women went to war, regarded the past Commander-in-Chiefs as men they admired and most all followed directions. Those who have lost their lives to Agent Orange, death on the battlefield or other ways are — I can assure you — rumbling in their graves at the situation we are faced with today.
What gives him the right to call our husbands, sons, brothers, cousins, etc. “Suckers and Losers”?
He is a loser for not enlisting and protecting our country. He is many things — and other adjectives I prefer not to express. He was wrong telling his family members to follow in his path. “Don’t enlist or I will cut off your support.”
Republicans, get your heads out of the sand. How dare he degrade those who bravely enlisted to serve our country … that is why we are free.
Carol Flinner
Prescott Valley
