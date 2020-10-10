OFFERS
Letter: Be your true humble self

Originally Published: October 10, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Editor:

I heard a true story of disgust in our community back in August. Figuring my reaction was that of painful acknowledgement of today’s confusion, I ignored the wrong doing at the time. After all, what could I do about it? Why should I step into this?

At the risk of reacting to an evil in such a way to augment it, here is the plight I heard from a local restaurant owner. Some folks came to her restaurant and refused to obey the governor’s order of wearing a mask, which was mandatory at the time. They insisted — and some, being less than caring — shouted out hurtful responses as if somehow the restaurant owner was responsible for creating the executive order mandate. In some instances, the owner told me she had to call the police about such unruly customers.

My response to behavior like this can be found in the words of a poem I once read, “However lofty or unrealistic it may appear, reminds us to have freedom and courage, yes, politics and human foibles aside, courage. And look up with the human spirit in the name of good. Be your true humble self. Take off your personal mask of false pride, and put on your mask of courage and kindness for others.”

Michele Macbride

Another Prescott Business Owner

