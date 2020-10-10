OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 10
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

HUSD, PUSD schools seek help from voters; Humboldt bond, override, Prescott override on ballot

In this undated file photo, a Yavapai County voter drops off her ballot at the Yavapai County Administration building. Early voting in the state of Arizona began Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Courier file photo)

In this undated file photo, a Yavapai County voter drops off her ballot at the Yavapai County Administration building. Early voting in the state of Arizona began Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 10, 2020 7:16 p.m.

As voters fill out their mail-in ballots or go to the polls on Nov. 3 to select their national, state and local leaders, area taxpayers will also want to be certain to cast their votes for some local initiatives.

HUSD

For Prescott Valley and Dewey voters, the ballot will include a request from the Humboldt Unified School District to approve a $30 million bond and 5% budget override.

If approved, the bond would allow the district to do: upgrades of aging buildings and furnishings; enhance technology, a need made more visible with the COVID-19 enforced distance learning requirement; improve school security; and build a new performing arts center for Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Bond advocates and board members stated HUSD is the largest district in Yavapai County, yet is at the bottom of the state in per pupil funding, or the sixth percentile. The annual HUSD budget is $36 million.

The budget override dollars would be utilized to hire 10 mental health counselors with the goal to put one in each of the district schools as well as hire 10 additional teachers to reduce class sizes.

HUSD will also be asking voters to approve selling the former district headquarters on Highway 69 so that those proceeds could be used to cover additional capital expenses. District leaders speculate that building could garner upwards of $1.5 million to assist with capital expenses.

Based on average property assessments, the projected additional cost to taxpayers is about $9 per month.

PUSD

In Prescott, taxpayers will also be asked to vote on a budget override. Prescott Unified School District’s request is 8%, enhancing an existing 4.66% override approved five years ago along with a $15 million bond issue.

The added dollars would be used to increase salaries for PUSD’s faculty and staff who now are more than $5,000 below the state average for teachers. The override would allow for increases such that PUSD would be within about $3,000 of the average state teacher salary.

PUSD’s average teacher salary, including Proposition 301 money, for the 2019-20 school year is about $49,000 with the Arizona average teacher salary at about $56,000. The national teacher salary average is above $61,000 annually. Proposition 301 money in Prescott adds about $6,500 to a qualified teacher’s base salary.

If approved, the enhanced budget override is anticipated to cost the average homeowner another $53.89 a year above the $678 a year he or she pays in taxes for school operations.

The existing $15 million PUSD bond costs that same homeowner another $38 a year, which sunsets in 2030.

HUSD and PUSD leaders encourage voters to read the ballot pamphlets related to these bond and override efforts, and be certain to check the ballot to be certain they have not missed their opportunity to cast their votes.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries