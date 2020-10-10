General Election ballot roundup: Contested races

EDITOR’S NOTE — As a community newspaper, The Daily Courier is listing contested races today that will appear on your General Election ballot that most affect the Quad Cities communities.

For more information about federal and state races, as well as ballot measures, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://apps.arizona.vote/electioninfo/elections/2020-general-election/legislative/2444/18/0 or the Courier at https://www.dcourier.com/news/elections.

For more information about county races, most of which are uncontested, visit https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/26/Elections/2020/CandidateReport-2020.pdf?revDate=20200923&revDate=20200923.

Also, visit the Courier’s elections coverage for more issues and analysis at https://www.dcourier.com/news/elections.

Yavapai County Elections officials began mailing early ballots to voters who requested them on Oct. 7; call 928-771-3244 for information or with questions. Completed early ballots should be mailed back before Oct. 27; they are due on Nov. 3 before 7 p.m.

For Prescott Unified School District board candidates, pick up the Tuesday, Oct. 13 edition of The Daily Courier. PUSD is the only district in the region that will have a Governing Board election on Nov. 3. All others have the same number or fewer candidates for the number of openings.

All candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT 1

DEMOCRAT

Name: John Lutes

Age: 65

Occupation: Retail art, Van Gogh’s Ear Gallery

Education: BS in Forestry, NAU

How long have you lived in the area/district? 39 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I’ve been operating businesses on Whiskey Row for nearly 40 years, and that has given me a great deal of experience hearing and responding to the public. We need that. For far too long the supervisors have been following the inevitable herd mentality of one-party rule, missing many opportunities for smart improvements and innovation. At the same time they’ve been consistently anti-conservative with our shared resources, particularly water, and our taxes have flowed mainly to the benefit of industry and developers. I want to bring some balance to the table, and speak up for the rest of us.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? I don’t want to be stuck in traffic staring at a sea of rooftops, so as a supervisor I want to address water, development and sprawl, to keep the country in our county. I also want to promote more transparency and accountability in how our tax dollars are used, and better inform our people about what the supervisors are doing. Yavapai County is an attractive place to live, and we need a realistic approach to securing our shared water resources and maintaining our rural lifestyle as we grow into the future. Don’t Maricopa our Yavapai!

REPUBLICAN

Name: Harry Oberg

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired

Education: BS in accounting, NAU; MA in international relations, Salva Regina University

How long have you lived in the area/district? 28 years including childhood years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I’m running to protect our county’s quality of life while insuring our residents’ welfare and safety. My key strengths are both experience and accomplishment. I bring federal, state, and local experience making government work for its citizens. Prior roles include 33-year military veteran, officer in numerous civic organizations, and most recently mayor of Prescott. None is better equipped and prepared to serve the citizens of this county. Through management and execution of billion-dollar budgets, time and again I have proven my leadership skills, and demonstrated knowledge to successfully manage complex functions and resolve today’s issues of local government.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? Sustain employment comes first by restoring the prosperity of businesses and their employees, and developing new industries with higher-paying positions for graduates of our local schools and colleges. 2.) Protect scarce resources of water, wildlife, open space and forests through conservation, effective management, and common-sense zoning. 3.) Streamline services to reduce government burden and ensure every tax dollar delivers high quality service not in competition with the private sector. 4.) Complete a comprehensive, forward-looking, traffic study improving our traffic management and transportation infrastructure. And, 5.) Preserve our quality of life by promoting our Western Heritage, culture, and values.

BOS DISTRICT 4

REPUBLICAN

Name: Craig Brown

Age: 71

Occupation: Yavapai County Supervisor District 4

Education: Associate of Arts Criminal Justice & Bachelor of Arts Public Administration

How long have you lived in the area/district? 15 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? As an incumbent, I believe continuity and knowledge are imperative going into the future. With my 35-year career in law enforcement I bring 50 years in government administration with me. I am a proven conservative, life-long Republican and combat veteran having served in Vietnam as a Special Forces/Green Beret, receiving two Bronze Stars.

I believe in the Constitution as written; working on water issues to safeguard the future, lower taxes; balanced budgets; open door policy and more. If re-elected, I will continue to work with my constituents to solve problems across jurisdictional boundaries.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? My primary goals for this election period are to continue to work towards keeping property taxes as low as possible while continuing to provide excellent service to all constituents, both rural and urban; continue to rebuild county facilities and support these new facilities and services efficiently. Keep the public safe!

LIBERTARIAN

Name: Rand Armstrong

Age: 55

Occupation: General engineering contractor

Education: 1 year of college

How long have you lived in the area/district? 28 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I have made a living in this county running a small excavation business for 24 years. In that time I have seen a lot of changes. Some for the good, some not. I would like to provide a new voice for the people of Yavapai County. I believe some of our elected officials have forgotten that they serve the people of this County. It has been my business to listen to and try to provide the best service I can to my customers. I believe that is what the people deserve of the candidate they elect.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? If elected my primary goal would be to end any property tax increase for the new jail and end the new jail all together. The people of Yavapai County should not be forced to pay for the lack of foresight and planning that went into the Verde jail complex.

The Board of Supervisors races for District 2 and 5 are unopposed in the General Election; District 3 is in the Verde Valley — with incumbent Randall Garrison (REP) challenged by Donna Michaels (DEM).

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 4

DEMOCRAT

Name: Delina DiSanto

Age: 63

Occupation: Registered nurse; business owner

Education: Bachelor’s in Nursing

How long have you lived in the area/district? 16 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I realized CD4 has the lowest median household incomes and talked with many voters around this 33,000-mile district and listened to their struggles and fears. … As a Senate Aide, Hospital Finance Director, RN and business owner I look at strategies and am action-oriented.

What are your top goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? Because of the divisive rhetoric and fear mongering within our district, state and nation, I fear for our national security. We need leaders to confront the issue, bring people to the table and start to heal. We need this to bring jobs into our district, have affordable health care, decrease drug costs and protect Medicare and Social Security. We need to fund our schools and increase teacher pay or we will lose our country to foreign workers. Our economic prosperity and strong global position will be at risk. We need to build a stronger future for our children and our country.

REPUBLICAN

Name: Paul Gosar

Age: 61

Occupation: Congressman/former dentist

Education: Post graduate DDS

How long have you lived in the area/district? More than 30 years in Arizona, including seven years in Prescott

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I initially ran for office to stop the Obama Administration’s efforts to take over our health care. I ran to fight further tax increases. I wanted to make sure Arizona had access to public lands. I continue to fight against big government intrusion into our family. I fight to uphold the Constitution, and I am fighting against censorship. I am now fighting for our culture, our values and our American families from the open-borders leftists. My leadership as chairman of both the Subcommittee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Western Caucus demonstrates my skills in these areas.

What are your top goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? I worked closely with the Trump Administration on lowering taxes that single-handedly created the greatest economy in our lifetimes. Before the coronavirus, the stock market was roaring, manufacturing was expanding at a record pace and the unemployment rates were at record lows. I will vote to fund a complete border wall, I will continue to fight to protect our right to self-defense through the 2nd Amendment. I have an A rating from the NRA. And I will fight to protect the life of the unborn, hence my 100% rating and endorsement by National Right to Life.

ARIZONA LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1

Two seats, three candidates

DEMOCRAT

Name: Judy Stahl

Age: 60

Occupation: Business Owner/Licensed Massage Therapist

Education: MA-Counseling Psychology-Prescott College

How long have you lived in the area/district? 28 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? I’m running for Arizona State House of Representatives for Legislative District 1 because I have the vision and leadership skills to help build a future that works for all Arizonans. I am a business owner, educator, past national president of the American Massage Therapy Association, and former Chair of the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy. I led the successful campaign at the Capitol to create state licensure for the massage therapy profession, which involved working with Democrats and Republicans. There are now 10,000 licensed massage therapists throughout Arizona. I will bring compassionate leadership and inclusivity to elected office.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? My top priorities are affordable, comprehensive health care, nationally competitive public schools, and good jobs. COVID-19 has uncovered the longstanding gaps in our state’s healthcare system. We need healthcare that puts Arizonans first. For education, I am focused on establishing a permanent funding source for our public schools to prepare our children for the future and attract businesses and families to our state. To guarantee economic prosperity, we must invest in local businesses and our communities, and ensure that all workers have paid sick leave, good health care coverage and living wages.

REPUBLICAN

Name: Judy Burges

Age: 76

Occupation: Retired

How long have you lived in the area/district? 2 years

What made you decide to run and what do you bring to office? A lack of experience in elected office. Fourteen years of experience in the Arizona State Legislature. Chaired, vice-chaired or served as a member of every committee with the exception of the education committee. Ready to begin work Day One.

What are your goals if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? Improve commerce, infrastructure and protect water.

Name: Quang Nguyen

Age: 57

Occupation: Landscape designer

Education: Bachelor’s degree in industrial education

How long have you lived in the area/district? 16 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths do you bring to the office? This country has been great to me and I want to give back. Our legislature is also close to the tipping point and the liberal agenda cannot be allowed to take root here. I escaped Communism twice, once in Vietnam and once from California. I have deep respect for veterans who rescued and brought me to this great nation. I learned English, put myself through college and spent eight years earning my citizenship the right way. Every challenge has been met with study, determination, and resolve. When it comes to the challenges the state faces, I am ready to work.

What are your goals, if elected, and what is your top priority for your constituents? Defend the Second Amendment, secure our southern border and bring transparency and accountability to Arizona’s finances.

Visit the Courier’s elections coverage for more issues and analysis at https://www.dcourier.com/news/elections, such as for the ballot measures — including the bond and override questions for Humboldt Unified School District and the override for Prescott Unified School District, which also are featured in today’s edition of the Courier.

BALLOT PROPS

Prop 207

Proposed by initiative petition relating to the responsible adult use, regulation and taxation of marijuana; the law would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses. A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining current law regarding the use of marijuana.

Click HERE for a story about the proposition.

Prop 208

Proposed by initiative petition relating to education funding; the law would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on taxable annual income over $250,000 for single persons or married persons filing separately, or $500,000 for married persons filing jointly or heads of households, to increase funding for public education. A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on income tax rates and funding for public education.

Click HERE for a story about the proposition.