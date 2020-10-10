Editorial: COVID might never fully go away

The case for fully reopening the state of Arizona and its 15 counties from COVID-19 restrictions is at a standstill, yet got a shot in the arm from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Oct. 9.

In a Courier article Thursday, Dr. Cara Christ, who heads the Arizona Department of Health Services, said she cannot say when the current COVID-19 health emergency will be over, when the governor will rescind his orders — or when Arizonans will be able to get their lives back to the way they were before.

Despite a decline to minimal levels in many places in the benchmarks, we don’t see the coronavirus ever going away. How this affects the governor and his orders remains to be seen. And, we’re not sure if Arizonans will ever be able to fully return to pre-COVID activities or life as we knew it.

Christ stated in the Capitol Media Services article, however, that it won’t take the virus being gone for there no longer to be an emergency. She said it may just be that Arizonans are just going to have to live with it.

The biggest concern for the state was and is whether any disease in an emergency overwhelms hospitals. That, Christ said, is why there was a declaration in March by Gov. Doug Ducey as the virus began its rapid spread.

Thankfully, at some point, she said that won’t be the case. It may become “like living with the influenza,” she said. “At that point it wouldn’t be a public health emergency anymore.”

Then there’s the CDC, which on Friday issued its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The timing is amazing.

It stated mitigating the spread of the virus “requires individual, community, and state public health actions to prevent person-to-person transmission. Community mitigation measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19; these measures include wearing masks, social distancing, reducing the number and size of large gatherings, pausing operation of businesses where maintaining social distancing is challenging, working from or staying at home, and implementing certain workplace and educational institution controls.”

It goes on to laud the Arizona Department of Health Services’ recommendations for mitigating exposure to COVID-19 (March through August).

It adds that statewide mitigation measures included limitation of public events; closures of bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks; reduced restaurant dine-in capacity; and voluntary resident action to stay at home and wear masks (when and where not mandated).

Basically, Arizona saw a 151% increase in cases after stay-at-home orders were lifted, and a 75% drop in cases after “sustained prevention efforts” were implemented across the state.

Coincidentally, Arizona courts have recently ruled that businesses, residents — anyone — cannot sue the governor over his COVID restrictions.

The bottom line, beyond the pundits and Monday-morning quarterbacks, is that while the trend for positive cases of the coronavirus is decreasing, no one can say if or when the virus will go away.

Further, that whole “personal responsibility” thing that local mayors and the governor talked about … takes on a whole new meaning when one considers a permanent COVID situation, like how we live with influenza.

The state’s mantra was “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected,” which may always be the case for at-risk individuals — whether or not an effective vaccine is developed and deployed.