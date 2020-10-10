Amazing Places: The continuing saga of the Agua Fria River Canyon

This is probably the first time I have written three articles that have a common sequence — in this instance all related to the Agua Fria River. Today’s article is about the industrial pipeline that runs through the canyon for 1.5 miles to provide water for the gold mine at Richinbar — a defunct mine since around 1938.

This was the article I planned to write a fortnight ago, but my “Cautionary Tale” replaced that. You may remember that Larry M. and I hiked down the canyon, starting at Badger Springs trailhead just off Interstate 17. We reached the point where the pipeline was first visible, about 20 feet above the dry riverbed.

The photo is the pipeline at a different place farther downstream. The engineers who built this pipeline around 1900 overcame a number of enormous challenges as I will describe — the obvious one in the photo is the need to attach the pipeline to the vertical cliff, high enough to avoid the occasional flood.

My photo was taken in 2013 on one of the four forays I have made into the canyon over the past decade. Some of you who are not interested in engineering may find my descriptions to be boring (my degree was in engineering) but I wish I could excite an industrial archaeologist enough to research how this pipeline feat was accomplished, and see if the records from the Richinbar mine (if any remain) shed light on the costs.

When Larry and I reached the start of the pipeline on Sept. 22, we came prepared to take measurements. To help you understand, I need to describe how the long pipeline was created from numerous segments — technology was pretty basic 120 years ago. To see a similar pipeline with your own eyes, go to the dam in Fain Park. Each segment was 30 inches long and must have been fabricated in a distant factory, where a flat piece of steel was rolled into a cylinder. A double row of rivets along one side held that shape — a total 38 rivets.

The circumference of this cylinder was 50 inches (or a diameter of almost 16 inches). One end of the cylinder must have been slightly smaller than the other end, so the smaller end would fit into the larger end of the next segment. Each end was accurately drilled with 50 holes at the factory, one inch apart. In the field, rivets would be inserted into these holes at the larger end, fitting into the corresponding hole of the adjacent segment. A hammer and ‘anvil’ would then close each rivet in turn to produce a two-segment pipeline — how was this anvil manipulated? This riveting was probably done on the floor of the canyon. Maybe a third or fourth segment could also be joined — it would have depended on how a multi-segment pipe could be lifted with a portable derrick, winch and pulleys, and attached to the cliff.

This raises the question of the weight of a segment — please check my figures that follow. We took a set of calipers to find out the thickness of the steel, as well as a measuring tape. So 30 inches long, 50 inches in circumference and 0.075 inches thick gives a volume of 112.5 cubic inches. The density of steel is about 0.3 pounds per cubic inch, so a single segment would weigh about 34 pounds. Add the weight of 38 rivets along the factory seam for a total weight of about 40 pounds per segment. The internet tells me the military reckoned an average mule could carry about 160 pounds, which means four segments per mule. Here are some more figures to drive you crazy — or bore you to death! The 1.5-mile length of the pipeline needed about 3,200 individual segments, each 30 inches long (or 800 mule loads). What would that have cost the mining company for the labor and the materials, not to mention the transportation costs (railroad and wagons and mules)?

The pipeline ended in an artificial pool below Richinbar. I’ve seen the remains of the pump there that was driven by a diesel engine. A smaller 1-inch diameter metal pipe led up the steep hillside to the mine — parts of that pipe are still there. It had to be strong enough to withstand the pressure for a 500-foot elevation change. Cal Cordes has told me this water system was still functional in 1937, though the mine was essentially bankrupt by then. If you are interested in additional details, contact me.

