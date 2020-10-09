OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 09
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Shooting-murder in Cordes Lakes under investigation by Sheriff's Office

Originally Published: October 9, 2020 6:37 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting in Cordes Lakes that resulted in a homicide, according to a news release late Friday, Oct. 9.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 20900 block of East Coyote Lane in Cordes Lakes regarding a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man outside of a travel trailer with a gunshot wound, said Dwight D'Evelyn, public affairs supervisor for the YCSO. The reporting party stated the man made several threats and attempted to force his way inside the trailer. A confrontation ensued and the resident fired a shot, killing the man.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau have been on location throughout the day conducting interviews and gathering evidence, D'Evelyn said. The investigation remains active and an update will be issued when further details become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

photo

Yavapai County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting-homicide that occurred Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020, in the 20900 block of East Coyote Lane in Cordes Lakes. (Google)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sheriff's Office names Rimrock homicide victim
Cordes Lakes man in jail on 2nd-degree murder charge
Cordes Lakes man in jail on 2nd-degree murder charge
Sheriff's Office names Rimrock homicide victim: Authorities still seeking 'person of interest'
Detectives release identifying information in homicide probe
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries