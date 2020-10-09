Shooting-murder in Cordes Lakes under investigation by Sheriff's Office

Yavapai County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting in Cordes Lakes that resulted in a homicide, according to a news release late Friday, Oct. 9.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 20900 block of East Coyote Lane in Cordes Lakes regarding a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man outside of a travel trailer with a gunshot wound, said Dwight D'Evelyn, public affairs supervisor for the YCSO. The reporting party stated the man made several threats and attempted to force his way inside the trailer. A confrontation ensued and the resident fired a shot, killing the man.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau have been on location throughout the day conducting interviews and gathering evidence, D'Evelyn said. The investigation remains active and an update will be issued when further details become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.