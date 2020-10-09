Badgers surrender late TD, drop to 0-2 after 23-20 loss to Apache Junction

PRESCOTT — After Nathan Wright collected back-to-back sacks in a third and fourth down situation inside his own 10 yard line to thwart an Apache Junction go-ahead touchdown with under 3 minutes to play, it appeared the Badgers were going to hold on.

But on the ensuing play for Prescott football offensively, a bad snap turned into a safety for the Prospectors, which followed up their luck with a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Savoie to take a 23-20 lead with 27.3 seconds left to seal the deal Friday night.

“That one hurts,” Prescott head coach Cody Collett said after the game, adding that despite the loss, he was “proud” of his Badgers.

“They grew so much as a team tonight, they came out and battled,” Collett said about a squad that is starting 10 sophomores. “I know it sounds like an excuse, but there’s five plays [that if they go our way] we could easily be sitting here 2-0. But we’re not, and at the end of the day that’s my fault, I’m the head coach, so.”

Wright, who had 18 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, said his two sacks at the end of the game were something he’ll never forget.

“It was great being able to do that, to come off the ball and hit somebody for what you think is going to be the game winner. But things don’t go your way after that, that’s all you can do,” said Wright, who in addition to his offensive and defensive contributions Friday night, also had a blocked extra point in the third quarter to keep the Badgers in the lead, 14-13 with 5:16 left.

The senior said Friday night’s loss was a growth opportunity for Prescott (0-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon).

“This past week we’ve grown a ton, we’ve been coming together. We’re very very young, all we can do is grow together, every day,” Wright said.

“He’s a hell of a football player. … You can’t say enough about his toughness,” Collett said about his do-it-all senior in Wright.

HOW THEY SCORED

Savoie began the game with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Prospectors (1-1, 0-1 Black Canyon) up 7-0 in the first quarter, but Prescott answered after a 1-yard score by Cody Leopold to make it 8-7.

Wright’s touchdown in the second quarter put Prescott up 14-7, and in the third, Garrett Garcia fell on a fumble in the end zone to make it 14-13.

In the fourth quarter, Nathan Briseno scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 20-13 Badgers with 8:20 to play in the game.

From there, Apache Junction collected the safety, and Savoie’s 1-yard score sealed the deal.

HOT HAND

Prospectors quarterback Gavin Limongello, who completed his first seven passes of the night and ended up 13 of 18 for 153 yards, admitted that he thought it was going to be tough to pull out a win after he was sacked twice with under 3 minutes to play by Wright.

“I believe in my defense … I believe my defense could stop them. Hope is a very big thing for me. The offense made a mistake and [we took advantage],” Limongello said.

First-year Apache Junction head coach Bruce Binkley said the kids, the community, is a “gritty” bunch.

“Even at the end we still had faith, obviously the guy snapping it over his head, that happens in football,” Binkley said, adding that he was proud of his defense against Prescott.

“Last week we got torched by that kid that’s going to Oregon, and our defense I thought looked bad at first, but then our defensive coordinator made great adjustments and off we went,” Binkley said.

That “kid” was Mesquite’s Ty Thompson, who was 13 of 18 for 368 yards and threw five touchdowns against Apache Junction a week ago.

OTHER STANDOUTS

For Apache Junction, Aydin Franko had 16 carries for 101 yards.

For the Badgers, Leopold had seven carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Briseno had five carries for 31 yards and a score.

UP NEXT

In Week 3 on Friday, Oct. 16, Prescott is scheduled to host Coconino (2-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon), which held on to beat Lee Williams 28-21 on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Apache Junction heads home after two straight road games to begin the 2020 campaign and will host Estrella Foothills (1-1, 0-0 Southwest), which lost to Greenway 34-23 on Friday night.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.