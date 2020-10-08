OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: State working to provide safe, secure voting

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 12:29 p.m.

Across the state, 1,830,364 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 223,401 positive results and 5,743 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Oct. 8.

Yavapai County has tested 45,109 residents with 2,672 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 84 deaths.

Those are increases of 863 cases and 10 deaths across the state, and 16 new cases in Yavapai County with no new deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalizations and nine PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

CAST YOUR VOTE SAFELY

The Nov. 3, General Election is just over four weeks away. Arizonans' last day to register to vote for the election has been extended to Oct. 23. Arizonans can register to vote at ServiceArizona.com.

According to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, voting is a fundamental right and duty in our democracy — and Arizona has acted proactively to ensure Arizonans can cast their vote safely this election. Gov. Ducey, in partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office, announced on July 2 an investment of $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting in Arizona.

Approximately $5 million is going directly to county recorders and election departments for COVID-19 response efforts, including hiring temporary staff and poll workers, increasing the number of secure ballot drop-off locations, expanding curbside voting at polling locations, and ensuring that all residents in long-term care and residential health care facilities have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the governor's office reported. An additional $1.5 million has been allocated to increase early voting opportunities particularly in rural and tribal communities. About $1.5 million is being directed to inform voters of their options, including voting by mail, early voting, and steps to vote safely on Election Day.

SKULL VALLEY FLU CLINIC FRIDAY

There will be a flu clinic in Skull Valley from 11 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. You can fill out the consent form in advance online at: https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/39/List_of_flu_clinics2020.pdf.

To make an appointment for a flu shot at other Yavapai County clinics, call 928-771-3122.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: health experts fear flu season 'twindemic'
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update: Virus remains, but all Arizona counties now ‘moderate’ or better
Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Once developed, 'essential workers' would get vaccine first
Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Numbers trending downward
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: How to boost immunity
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries