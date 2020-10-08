Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: State working to provide safe, secure voting

Across the state, 1,830,364 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 223,401 positive results and 5,743 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Oct. 8.

Yavapai County has tested 45,109 residents with 2,672 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 84 deaths.

Those are increases of 863 cases and 10 deaths across the state, and 16 new cases in Yavapai County with no new deaths.

YRMC West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation (PUI), the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalizations and nine PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

CAST YOUR VOTE SAFELY

The Nov. 3, General Election is just over four weeks away. Arizonans' last day to register to vote for the election has been extended to Oct. 23. Arizonans can register to vote at ServiceArizona.com.

According to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, voting is a fundamental right and duty in our democracy — and Arizona has acted proactively to ensure Arizonans can cast their vote safely this election. Gov. Ducey, in partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office, announced on July 2 an investment of $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting in Arizona.

Approximately $5 million is going directly to county recorders and election departments for COVID-19 response efforts, including hiring temporary staff and poll workers, increasing the number of secure ballot drop-off locations, expanding curbside voting at polling locations, and ensuring that all residents in long-term care and residential health care facilities have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the governor's office reported. An additional $1.5 million has been allocated to increase early voting opportunities particularly in rural and tribal communities. About $1.5 million is being directed to inform voters of their options, including voting by mail, early voting, and steps to vote safely on Election Day.

SKULL VALLEY FLU CLINIC FRIDAY

There will be a flu clinic in Skull Valley from 11 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. You can fill out the consent form in advance online at: https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/39/List_of_flu_clinics2020.pdf.



To make an appointment for a flu shot at other Yavapai County clinics, call 928-771-3122.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.