Obituary Notice: Dorothy Gushwa
Originally Published: October 8, 2020 7:18 p.m.
Dorothy Gushwa was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Jefferson City, Missouri, and passed away Oct. 2, 2020, in Chino Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
