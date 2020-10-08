OFFERS
Obituary: Lawrence (Larry) Reynolds

Lawrence (Larry) Reynolds. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 7:25 p.m.

Lawrence (Larry) Reynolds, a long-time resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 80.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lu (Luella Peet) Reynolds; his siblings, Dorothy Fields and William Reynolds; his daughters, Libby Bissa and Sandy Feight; his granddaughters, Amber Lenhart, Danielle Weringa, Hayley Smythe, Allyson Bissa and Molly Bissa and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Gail Reynolds.

Larry was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on May 9, 1940, to Harvey Reynolds and Gail (Conover) Reynolds. He attended Erie Technical High School and worked in production control for over 35 years before retiring. On Sept. 1, 1961, he married the love of his life, Luella Peet and together they welcomed two beautiful daughters into the world- Libby in 1963, and Sandy in 1966.

Throughout his life, Larry enjoyed playing the trumpet, riding motorcycles, building his “kit car,” riding and building trains and flying planes as a private pilot. He belonged to multiple train clubs over the years and spent years as a free mason. He loved God, family and travel.

Larry will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

