Obituary: Helen Victoria Putinta

Helen Victoria Putinta was born July 12, 1922, in Davenport, Iowa. She died July 29, 2020, at her home with her daughter, Maureen, her son-in-law, John and her grandson by her side.

Before she came to my home, she was living in Sungate Villa Senior community for many years.

The kids are Patricia Houts, Michael Putinta, Maureen Putinta Crago; grandchildren, Robert Houts, Nicole Terrel, Janna Putinta, Shelby Evens, Joseph Rivera; great-grandchildren nine one great-great-grandchild.

No services, just with the family.

Information provided by survivors.