Thu, Oct. 08
Obituary: Douglas Hoover Decker

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 7:27 p.m.

Douglas Hoover Decker, DDS Douglas Decker, 63, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020, with his family by his side at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to his parents, Beverly and Larry Decker in 1956, Douglas’s family relocated to various western states and cities before settling in Burlingame, California.

He attended University of California, Santa Barbara where he met the love of his life, Lori Lee Crom.

While attending University of California, San Francisco Dental School, he and Lori married in 1980. They moved to Turlock, California, in 1982, where he built a successful dental practice at Turlock Dental Arts until he retired in 2014.

He enjoyed and appreciated his many wonderful patients and colleagues.

While in Turlock, Doug was active in the Turlock Sunrise Rotary and the National Ski Patrol at Dodge Ridge.

Following retirement, Doug and Lori moved to Prescott, where he was active in the Yavapai County Jeep Posse performing search and rescue missions, fire evacuations and other community services.

Doug’s passions were motorcycles, cars, skiing, and the great outdoors. He loved nothing more than road trips with family and friends.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lori; his son, Gregory and fiancée, Sarah Jolliff of Ripon, California, his daughter, Amy and husband Christopher Janowicz of Northglenn, Colorado, and his sister, Debra Lee Massing and husband Larry Massing of Flowery Branch, Georgia, along with several nephews and a niece.

The family will hold a private memorial at a future date.

A special thank you to several amazing family members who helped throughout Doug’s last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yavapai County Jeep Posse (www.ycjp.org) or a charity of your choice in his honor.

Information provided by survivors.

