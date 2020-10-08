OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dennis (Denny) Anderson

Dennis (Denny) Anderson. (Courier)

Dennis (Denny) Anderson. (Courier)

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 7:24 p.m.

Dennis (Denny) Anderson (1957-2020)

Denny Anderson passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

He was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Wanda May and Robert Anderson. He spent much of his childhood on his grandfather’s farm in New Carlisle where he learned to hunt, trap and work in the orchard and vineyard. After graduating from New Carlisle High School, he became a production manager at a sheet metal plant in Elkhart.

Denny and Lori Eash and had one daughter, Chantyll Lynn, who was the light of his life. Chantyll passed away in 2000 at the age of 19. Denny later moved to Prescott, Arizona where he then worked as a handyman and landscaper.

Denny enjoyed gardening and cooking for friends. He was kind, selfless, and loved by many. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda May, and his sister Cheryl Ann. He is survived by his father, Robert Anderson; sisters Jacklyn Catherine and Linda Kay; and by dozens of friends whose lives he touched.

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22.

For information on Memorial, contact Virginia DuBroy at 928-778-1406.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Guadalupe R. Frias (Lupe)
Obituary: William Richard 'Bill' Lock
Obituary: Ryan David Speerbrecher
Obituary: Dennis (Denny) Moore
Obituary: Robert Duane Gang

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries