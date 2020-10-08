Obituary: Dennis (Denny) Anderson

Dennis (Denny) Anderson (1957-2020)

Denny Anderson passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

He was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Wanda May and Robert Anderson. He spent much of his childhood on his grandfather’s farm in New Carlisle where he learned to hunt, trap and work in the orchard and vineyard. After graduating from New Carlisle High School, he became a production manager at a sheet metal plant in Elkhart.



Denny and Lori Eash and had one daughter, Chantyll Lynn, who was the light of his life. Chantyll passed away in 2000 at the age of 19. Denny later moved to Prescott, Arizona where he then worked as a handyman and landscaper.

Denny enjoyed gardening and cooking for friends. He was kind, selfless, and loved by many. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda May, and his sister Cheryl Ann. He is survived by his father, Robert Anderson; sisters Jacklyn Catherine and Linda Kay; and by dozens of friends whose lives he touched.

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22.

For information on Memorial, contact Virginia DuBroy at 928-778-1406.

