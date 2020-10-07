United Animal Friends holding 50/50 fundraiser
In effort to support animals in need, United Animal Friends is selling a limited number of $50 tickets for a drawing that could net someone $5,000, according to a news release.
Only 200 tickets will be sold, with the drawing being held as soon as the last ticket is purchased. One winner will receive the $5,000 prize.
Purchasers must be 18 or older and a legal resident of Arizona.
For details and to buy tickets, go to UnitedAnimalFriends.org/fundraisers/50-50.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit animals in need.
Information provided by United Animal Friends.
