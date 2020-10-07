OFFERS
Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: World Mental Health Day underscores need

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 7, 2020 noon

Across the state, 1,817,108 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 222,538 positive results and 5,733 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Yavapai County has tested 44,739 residents with 2,656 positive cases, 1,411 recovered, and 84 deaths.

Those are increases of 604 cases and 20 deaths across the state, and 18 new cases in Yavapai County with no new deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), the East campus has four COVID-19 patients and no PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and 11 PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

MENTAL HEALTH DAY

This year’s World Mental Health Day, on Oct. 10, comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the YCCHS news release.

The past months have brought many challenges: for health-care workers, providing care in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful of bringing COVID-19 home with them; for students, adapting to taking classes from home, with little contact with teachers and friends, and anxious about their futures; for workers whose livelihoods are threatened; for the vast number of people caught in poverty or in fragile humanitarian settings with extremely limited protection from COVID-19; and for people with mental health conditions, many experiencing even greater social isolation than before.

And this is to say nothing of managing the grief of losing a loved one, sometimes without being able to say goodbye.

The economic consequences of the pandemic are already being felt, as companies let staff go in an effort to save their businesses, or indeed shut down completely.

Given past experience of emergencies, it is expected that the need for mental health and psychosocial support will substantially increase in the coming months and years. Investment in mental health programs at the national and international levels, which have already suffered from years of chronic underfunding, is now more important than it has ever been.

This is why the goal of this year’s World Mental Health Day campaign is increased investment in mental health.

INFORMATION

• Get your Flu Shot! Full schedule of rural community clinics available at www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the flu shot banner.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: azhealth.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

