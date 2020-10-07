Obituary: Phyllis Jean Clark

Phyllis Jean Clark March 3, 1929 – June 28, 2020 Phyllis Jean Clark, 91, of Arizona passed away June 28, with her loved ones by her side. She was born to Rufus and Josephine Malone of Michigan on March 6,1929; the oldest of three siblings.

She grew up in Troy, Michigan, married Arthur Joe Whitaker and had three sons, Randy, Rick and Robby. They left Michigan to start a new family life in California until the California earthquake in 1971 which helped with the decision for another move this time to Arizona.





Being a wonderful Mother, Jean always stood by her three sons and welcomed them with her loving heart, but when needed she was not above demonstrating some “tough love”. She was proud of her three sons who all served in the military during the Vietnam era and she loved to show them her support.

Jean then met and married her sweetheart, Carrol Wally Clark on July 4th, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada and spent forty-one wonderful years with him. Jean loved country western dancing and belonged to the Ruffles-N- Rawhide dance club.

She was always up for a game of Zilch or any other board games while enjoying time with family and friends. Jean loved to travel and made many friends along the way during her RV adventures and with her husband Carrol always by her side.

Jean was a country girl at heart. Her home was always decorated in her favorite country theme. Christmas was her favorite holiday so her home during the holidays became transformed into a winter wonderland. Being a great cook and collector of recipes dinner always included great meals along with the fancy table settings and trimmings.

Jean kept busy with sewing, gardening, crafting, and reading. Jean loved having her boys around and it was always a joy for her to have one or more of her boys visit her, right up to the very end.

Jean is survived by her sons, Randy (Lisa) Whitaker of Michigan, Rick (Jeanne) Whitaker of Washington, Robby Whitaker of Florida and her brother, Jerry (Pat) Malone of Michigan. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Rufus and Josephine Malone, by her first husband, Arthur Joe Whitaker, 2nd husband, Carrol Wally Clark, and her brother, Bud (Pat) Malone.

Her family would like to also thank Maggie’s Hospice – Jerry, Alicia and Shannon for making Jean’s final days peaceful and for their comforting gestures. Our family is forever grateful for the daily help from a dear friend and neighbor Rosealee and for Kathy who helped with errands and kept Jean on track with her countless trips to her Dr’s appointments.

At Jean’s request she is now at her final resting place with her late husband Carrol W Clark located in Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.