Obituary Notice: Zoe Ann Sarvis
Originally Published: October 7, 2020 6:40 p.m.
Zoe Ann Sarvis, age 66, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
