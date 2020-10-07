Obituary: Michael W. Shea

Michael W. Shea passed away on Monday September 28, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Torrence and Colleen Shea. He lived in the Prescott area for several years and most recently resided in Westcliffe, Colorado, in the beautiful Sangre de Cristo mountains.

Mike’s passion in life was to be in nature and he enjoyed camping, hiking, and skiing. He also loved music and had his own jam sessions on his guitar, which he recently picked up again after 40 years.

Mike spent time within his community rallying and advocating conservative values. He also volunteered his time at The Sharing Center food bank in Colorado. Mike always made a positive impact on those around him and was loved by so many.

Information provided by survivors.