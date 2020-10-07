Obituary: Larry A. Brunson

Larry A. Brunson, 80, walked into the arms of Jesus on September 23, 2020 at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in Deming, New Mexico on May 21, 1940 to his parents Roy and Ethel Brunson, joining sister, Ina and brother, Jerry. Little brother, Tim, would join the family in a few years.

The family moved to southeastern Arizona in 1948, where Larry attended Willcox High School and excelled playing football, basketball, and baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Annie Harper, in 1959 and went to work at the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative in Willcox in 1960. He retired from Sulphur Springs 38 years later. While living in Willcox Larry and Annie were blessed with two children, Joan in 1960 and David in 1961.

In 1970, the family moved to Benson, Arizona, where more blessings came their way when Dane was born in 1972.

The family joined the First Baptist Church of Benson where Larry began his many years of faithful service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 1990 brought extreme sorrow to Larry as Annie, his wife for over 30 years, succumbed to cancer.

Larry was blessed again when he fell in love with Linda Bennett. They met in 1992, married in 1993 and spent the next 27 years enjoying life. Larry and Linda moved to Prescott Valley in 2003. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ethel; his first wife, Annie; his younger brother, Tim Brunson; and brothers-in-law, W. S. Moulder, Ron Cook, and Dave Cook. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Joan (Rick) Rolfes; sons, David (Cathy) Brunson and Dane (Janna) Brunson; step-son, Mike (Bridget) Bennett; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ina Moulder; brother, Jerry (Dee Dee) Brunson; brothers-in-law, Gene (Susie) Harper and George (Joyce) Cook; cousin, Russ (Vashti) McNeil, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley at 10:30 a.m. As a member of the Gideons for over 45 years, memorial gifts in Larry’s memory would be his desire.

Information provided by survivors.