Obituary: James W. Duncan
Originally Published: October 7, 2020 6:43 p.m.
May 12, 1929 Akron, Ohio, August 30, 2020 Prescott, Arizona.
Jim was:
A proud first son
A hardworking boy
A good student
An Army veteran
A respected engineer
A fine husband
A great father
A well-traveled man
A happy gardener
A contented retiree
A quiet man. A kind man. A good man.
Survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Lisa; three brothers and nephews and nieces.
Information provided by survivors.
