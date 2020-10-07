Obituary: James W. Duncan

May 12, 1929 Akron, Ohio, August 30, 2020 Prescott, Arizona.

Jim was:

A proud first son

A hardworking boy

A good student

An Army veteran

A respected engineer

A fine husband

A great father

A well-traveled man

A happy gardener

A contented retiree

A quiet man. A kind man. A good man.

Survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Lisa; three brothers and nephews and nieces.

Information provided by survivors.