Church News: Week of Oct. 8, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, there is no need to resubmit each week.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Do you struggle with doubts regarding your faith? Join us Sunday as we look at John 20:24-31 with our message “When Doubt Moves In.” Gather responsibly with us with social distancing/masks required. Two services at 8:45/10:30, 148 S. Marina St., a ministry on the courthouse plaza.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church welcomes all to worship Sunday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. for online traditional worship at www.chinovalleyumc.org; and indoor worship 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South. Reservations required, 928-636-2969 or email chinovalleyumc@gmail.com. Face coverings required. Social distancing practiced. The message: “Sabbath Controversy.”

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical Sanctuary; 9:30 Worship Café, Trinity Hall; 11:00 Praise Service, Sanctuary. Sermon Series: Discovering Joy.

Unity of Prescott — Sunday services are online only. You can view the service, and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this Sunday is “Spiritual Gifts.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Ellen Bashor, education director of Community Nature Center, City of Prescott, will speak at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at the 11 a.m. Zoom Service on Outdoor Play and Learning: A Crisis, A Pandemic and Now a Solution in Prescott. Join us at www.puuf.net/Sunday Service.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to host services online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. Join us online. A free take-out meal is offered on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month for folks who are hungry or lonely. Come to the church let us know how many meals you need.

First Southern Baptist Church, Prescott Valley — Global Hunger Sunday, Oct. 11. Accepting financial donations for global and food donations for local — Yavapai Food Bank. In-Person Worship (social distancing observed), 10:30 a.m. and online via YouTube, Facebook or live at www.firstsouthernpv.org. 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley.

Our worship is not a solo experience; it is in community. Joyfully we celebrate together! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. Masks, sanitizer, distancing, air purification system are in use. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 “Closer Look” study. Also savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Revelation study Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Alliance Bible Church — Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday Pastor John’s message will be “Love 101” from 1 John 4. Seating is socially distanced, masks/gloves available and sanitizing stations are in place. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or live www.abcprescott.com.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, celebrates outside Hoshanah Rabah Friday, Shmini Atzeret Shabbat 10/10 with Yiskor Memorial prayers, and Simchat Torah Sunday with distancing, song, dance and yummies. Free 5781 calendars and free 100% cotton masks available. Details, consultations and discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to worship, 928-778-449 or website: stlukesprescott.church. Seating limited, face masks required and social distancing. Live-streaming 10 a.m. Sundays. You can order Just Coffee online at Sales@justcoffee.org. Food donation program has resumed in the Gathering Hall weekly, and Food Pantry open Fridays 9 to noon.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis will speak of the survival of the Yavapai people. Let us begin to open our eyes to their culture that is all around us.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, will be holding its annual bazaar, bake sale and quilt auction. October 23-24 from 9 to 3. Wonderful hand-crafted items on sale for home decorating and gift giving. Light lunch available for purchase. Information: 928-778-9122.

Living Free Fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Come join us!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Willow Hills is open with traditional worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m., and contemporary worship at 11:15. Services are in our air conditioned gym. Sunday School for all ages is available. AWANA Ministry for children is each Sunday at 5 p.m. Willowhills.church.

Sunday worship continues online from our Facebook page or on YouTube, channel “AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott.” Links to both can be found on our website www.aztrinitypres.org. Broadcast of Sunday services on TV has been discontinued.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Prescott United Methodist Church, celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church has a wonderful new Rodgers Inspire 343 organ. We invite you to come hear its beautiful sound, sing, pray and worship with us and Pastor Adam Burke on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. We practice social distancing and wear masks.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship. “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.