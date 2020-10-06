YRMC to ease patient visitation restrictions

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will allow limited patient visitation to its hospital locations in Prescott and Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

This change, while serving as a benefit to patients and loved ones, will be monitored closely and may be revised based on COVID-19 infection rates in the community.

“The ongoing safety of our patients and caregivers remains our top priority,” said Ken Boush, director of marketing and communications for YRMC. “Because of decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, lower positive test rates, and the number of hospitalizations across YRMC’s service area, we can safely accommodate limited visitation at this time.”

• YRMC will allow one visitor to visit their loved one while in the hospital inpatient units and emergency departments.

• Outpatients and inpatients going for surgery or an invasive procedure may have one adult support companion accompany them to the perioperative area, wait during the procedure or surgery, and see them, as appropriate, post-operatively.

• Inpatient visitation will be permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday. All visitors must wear a surgical mask during their visit.

• All visitors will check-in at the front entrance of the hospital where they will be temperature and symptom screened and given a surgical mask to wear. If a visitor fails the screening process, they will not be allowed to visit.

• Visitors will be provided a visitor pass after the health screening process has been successfully completed.

• The visitor pass must be worn at all times while in the hospital and cannot be transferred to another person.

• Visitors who have cognitive or physical needs and require support to safely arrive at their destination may be allowed help from one companion to enter the facility. Please speak with the front desk upon arrival about specific circumstances.

• There are special circumstances that may be deemed an appropriate exception. YRMC leadership will consider exception requests on a case-by-case basis.

• Visitation to the COVID Isolation Room/Units will continue to be restricted unless special circumstances exist.

• Visitors to YRMC’s Family Birthing Center should call first as visitation guidelines for this department vary.

• Visitors will be allowed to visit the cafeteria and gift shop while on campus during visitor hours or while waiting for loved ones in surgery or in procedure.

“Although there are limitations on the number and type of visitors to our hospitals and emergency rooms, we understand that communicating with loved ones and friends is still an important part of a patient’s healing,” Boush said. “We continue to encourage hospital patients to communicate electronically or by phone with loved ones and friends. Video chat, voice, and texting options are digital alternatives and help patients and loved ones feel connected.”

Information provided by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.