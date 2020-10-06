Prescott schools extend hybrid learning; HUSD to return Oct. 19

The majority of parents in the tri-city area over the last few months want to know one thing: when will our children be able to go back to school the way they did before the COVID-19 virus forced them to close?

All three districts offered some answers last night.

Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) intends to go forward with its hybrid model in all six of its schools beyond fall break given a rise in positive cases above what state and county health experts suggest is suitable for a full return.

Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Superintendent John Scholl recommended a similar approach, preferring to wait on health metrics before setting a date for a full return to in-person classroom instruction.

The target date to implement a full return in all the tri-city districts has been the Monday after fall break, Oct. 19.

The governing board for CVUSD balked at that recommendation.

With parents protesting further delay, the board opted against making a decision. Rather they decided to survey parents and staff, with the intention to reach a final decision at a special meeting during fall break – Tuesday, Oct. 13 – to take a vote.

Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent John Pothast announced his 10-school district of some 5,500 students, the largest in Yavapai County and the first district to delay all in-person instruction until Oct. 19, will welcome all students back on the target date after fall break.

The one change-up Pothast announced is that Bradshaw Mountain High School will operate on a hybrid schedule – with half of their students attending twice a week on alternate days with remote instruction to continue for the days they are not in class.

That decision was reached given the uptick in positive cases and percentage of infections that leave Yavapai County still out of the range recommended for a full return to all school campuses.

Deliberations on all of these decisions was thorough, and not without debate, and a recognition that no decision in these unprecedented and unpredictable times will win favor with everybody.

Families want their children to be in school; teachers want to see their students in their classrooms. District leaders know the best instruction occurs face-to-face between student and teacher – not via technology.

Yet there are families who are afraid to send their children back to school at all – and all of the districts intend to offer remote instruction as an option for those who decide that is the way to go for the next quarter or the remainder of the school year. Some teachers worry about how to keep everyone safe if COVID-19 cases in the community continue to climb rather than deescalate as is predicted for the next few weeks.

“Parents are frustrated, I get that. No one wants them to have to do this,” said PUSD Vice President Deb Dillon, a former educator. “But I’ve been talking to teachers and they are exhausted and overwhelmed. And I’m talking about good teachers.”

She said her fear is placing an unfair burden on teachers trying to keep track of the no-show students and make certain online instruction assignments are completed at the same time required to enforce safety protocols so students and staff don’t get infected by the virus. To add to that stress a full return that might not last because of further community spikes seems like too much to ask, she said.

“These teachers are dedicated. I’m not worrying about them resigning,” Dillon said. “I am worried about them getting sick, and not from COVID-19, but from what you can get when you are completely out of gas.”

PUSD board member Tina Seeley, though, ponders whether the health metric of no more than 10 positive cases per 100,000 is at all realistic. She said she thinks that number is going to need to be revisited or, “We’re going to be out of school for the rest of the year.”

In Chino Valley, parents begged the board to reconsider their reopening plans. They said their students were struggling academically due to the hybrid learning model. Scholl expressed a fear of a severe staff shortage if the district opts for a full return before health officials indicate it is safe to do so.

“We know that the hybrid instruction is not the best way,” Scholl admitted. “Students learn better and teachers teach better when they’re all in school. But we want to make sure that it all done safely and we hope to be all in-person instruction shortly, but we do need to wait until the data shows that it’s safe for our students and staff.”

The compromise was to survey all district teachers to gauge their sentiments about a full reopening. The expectation is those surveys could be returned by Oct. 8.

Parents and guardians, too, will be called to garner an accurate consensus on their sentiments about a return to all in-person instruction.

In HUSD, governing board members were happy that the planned return for Oct. 19 is going to happen at nine of their schools. There was, though, some disappointment that the recent rise in cases requires a temporary hybrid model at the high school.

Pothast was clear the hope all along was that all schools would be ready for this return, but the high school is a “different critter” as it houses 1,500 students and 100 staff, with some class enrollments between 30 and 35 students.

The nature of the high school makes it more difficult to separate students in cohorts, and local, state and national health experts all agree that younger children are less likely to spread the virus than older teens and young adults, he said.

Once the metrics indicate a safe return can be achieved at the high school, Pothast promised his leadership team will be eager to welcome every “Bradshaw Back” to campus.

PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard said he has established teacher committees from every school to consider all the options, including the possibility of a phase-in return beginning with the elementary grades.

Until the virus is deemed under control across the county, Howard said he cannot recommend the full return. He hopes it happens sooner than later.

On a daily basis, Howard said he hears passionate pleas from the community: those who think the figures are “bogus” and those who beg him not to “force us back until it’s safe.”

Courier staff writer Aaron Valdez contributed to this story.